|
19.04.2024 15:15:00
Where Will Palantir's Soaring Stock Be in 10 Years?
With shares up almost 150% in the past 12 months, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) isn't missing out on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom powering the tech industry right now. But while hardware giants like Nvidia are making most of the early money, software could become increasingly important over the coming decade. Let's discuss what the next 10 years could have in store for the big-data specialist as it seeks to leverage its position in the defense and law enforcement sectors to help introduce this transformational technology. Palantir is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that helps its clients turn big data into actionable insights. The SaaS business model involves providing a continually updated software solution in return for periodic subscription fees. It is particularly attractive for investors because these companies can enjoy consistently recurring and compounding revenue, which makes them easier to scale. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!