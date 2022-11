Where Will Palo Alto Networks Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) popped 7% during the after-hours session on Nov. 17 following its latest quarterly report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Oct. 31, the cybersecurity company's revenue rose 25% year over year to $1.56 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income grew 56% to $266 million, or $0.83 in earnings per share (EPS), which also topped expectations by $0.14.Palo Alto's earnings beat reinforces the notion that cybersecurity leaders are well-insulated from macroeconomic headwinds. That resilience is driven by the fact that most companies won't lower their digital defenses simply to save a few dollars. It explains why Palo Alto's stock has only declined about 10% over the past 12 months as the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 30%.But will Palo Alto continue to resist the bear market and rebound toward fresh highs over the next 12 months? Let's try to get a clearer picture.Continue reading