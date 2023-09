Where Will PayPal Be in 10 Years?

To put it lightly, it's been a rollercoaster ride these past few years for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and its investors. After losing 30% of its value during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, PayPal went on to surge over 255% from March 2020 to July 2021. Its stock is now down around 80% from that July peak.Increased competition from companies like Apple, slowing sales post-pandemic after the initial surge, and diminishing margins are some of the factors that have contributed to much of PayPal 's stock price troubles.If you're a long-term investor, seeing your investment plummet like this isn't ideal, but it's also not the end of the world. At this point, the focus should be on PayPal 's future and where it could be a decade from now. Nobody can say with 100% certainty, but the company's recent moves could give insight.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel