Where Will PayPal Stock Be in 5 Years?

On Jan. 31, 2018, PayPal 's (NASDAQ: PYPL) former parent company and longtime e-commerce partner eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) made a shocking announcement. Instead of sticking with PayPal as its preferred payment platform, eBay partnered with its Dutch rival Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) to replace all its services over the following five years.That five-year transition, which concluded this month, throttled PayPal 's top-line growth. A surge in online and peer-to-peer payments throughout the pandemic temporarily masked that problem, but its growth decelerated after those tailwinds dissipated -- and that slowdown was exacerbated by inflation and other macro headwinds.Image source: PayPal .