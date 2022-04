Where Will Peloton Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pandemic changed many things about the business world. For some companies, the government lockdowns and stay-at-home orders crushed consumer demand. For others, the pandemic provided a great boost for their products.At-home exercise company Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) fell in the latter category. Demand surged during 2020 and early 2021, with revenue exploding higher as people wanted a new and fun way to exercise at home. But now, over two years after the pandemic started, demand for Peloton's products has dried up, sending the stock below its IPO price. But for investors looking at buying Peloton shares, it is not about what the company is doing now but what it could be doing in the future.Continue reading