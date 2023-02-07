|
07.02.2023 16:00:00
Where Will Peloton Interactive's Stock Be in 1 Year?
Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) stock soared nearly 27% on Feb. 1 after the company posted its latest earnings report.For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 31, the connected fitness device maker's revenue fell 30% year over year to $793 million but still beat analysts' expectations by $80 million. Its net loss narrowed from $439 million to $335 million, or $0.98 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by $0.31. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss also narrowed from $267 million to $122 million.Peloton's business is still shrinking, but its narrower losses and outlook offered a few glimmers of hope. For the third quarter it expects its revenue to decline 26%-28% year over year, compared to analysts' expectations for a 28% drop, and for its adjusted EBITDA loss to narrow from $194 million to $35-$50 million.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,70
|-2,08%