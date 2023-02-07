07.02.2023 16:00:00

Where Will Peloton Interactive's Stock Be in 1 Year?

Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) stock soared nearly 27% on Feb. 1 after the company posted its latest earnings report.For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 31, the connected fitness device maker's revenue fell 30% year over year to $793 million but still beat analysts' expectations by $80 million. Its net loss narrowed from $439 million to $335 million, or $0.98 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by $0.31. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss also narrowed from $267 million to $122 million.Peloton's business is still shrinking, but its narrower losses and outlook offered a few glimmers of hope. For the third quarter it expects its revenue to decline 26%-28% year over year, compared to analysts' expectations for a 28% drop, and for its adjusted EBITDA loss to narrow from $194 million to $35-$50 million.Continue reading
