05.06.2024 14:45:00
Where Will Peloton Stock Be in 3 Years?
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is a sport-equipment business that went from financially fit to financially out of shape in a stunning reversal of fortunes. The company's issues, particularly as they relate to weak sales trends and a lack of profitability, are well-publicized. It's hard to believe the business was thriving just a few short years ago.Since hitting a peak price in January 2021, this consumer discretionary stock has cratered 98%. Some daring investors might be eyeing the stock in the hopes that a successful turnaround can be orchestrated. So where will Peloton be in three years?The fitness industry doesn't lend itself to durability for the companies that operate in it. It is characterized by short-lived fads that fall off the map faster than they become the talk of the town. What's more, it's usually a poor bet to assume people will stick to their diet and workout regimes.
