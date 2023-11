Where Will Penn Entertainment Stock Be in 5 Years?

Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) was one of the market darlings during the pandemic as investors thought it could play a big role in online gambling after the Barstool Sports acquisition. But Barstool was never a great fit within Penn Entertainment and earlier this year the company sold Barstool back to Dave Portnoy just months after completing the $500 million acquisition. On top of the Barstool debacle, the 2018 acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment left the company with $2 billion of debt just in time for the pandemic to impact the business. The upside investors saw in Penn Entertainment a few years ago seems to have faded, but does that leave investors with an opportunity to buy the company at a discount?The chart below shows the wild path Penn Entertainment has been on. The stock exploded only to drop to below pre-pandemic levels. Operationally, revenue has grown, but not in line with Las Vegas-focused peers who have seen record revenue on the Las Vegas Strip.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel