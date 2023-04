Where Will Pinterest Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Following a difficult 2022, shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are enjoying a picture-perfect rebound. The social media platform's stock rose 13% through mid-April, compared to an 8% rally in the S&P 500.That broader market rally surely played a role in Pinterest's positive returns so far in 2023. But investors also have some good reasons to feel optimistic about its business, which recently posted a return to user growth.With that broader backdrop in mind, let's look at the short-term prospects for Pinterest shareholders.Continue reading