04.04.2022 14:18:00
Where Will QuantumScape Be in 3 Years?
QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock rose recently on the rumors of a potential partnership with Porsche. Even before the news, the stock has been on an upward trend since the middle of March. Let's check out what the solid-state battery company has been up to lately and what its progress means for its stock.QuantumScape, so far, has collaborations with four key customers -- three automotive and one stationary energy-storage product manufacturer. Apart from Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), QuantumScape is collaborating with two other auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). One of these is a top 10 global auto manufacturer by revenue, and the other is a luxury auto company. QuantumScape hasn't disclosed the names of these two auto companies. The luxury auto company could possibly be Porsche. After testing and validating QuantumScape's cells, these companies intend to use them in their vehicles.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!