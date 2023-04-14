|
Where Will Realty Income Be in 1 Year?
Realty Income (NYSE: O) has grown to become an industry goliath in the net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) niche. It did this through internal investment as well as the acquisition of competitors. How it did it is significant because it changes the equation for the company and investors in material ways. For example, over the next year, it plans to invest more than twice as much in new properties as its closest peer.But what exactly does that mean for investors? And where will this company be in a year?The simple answer to where Realty Income will be in a year is bigger. But that good news may not be as good as one might assume. This net lease REIT is already huge. For instance, its market cap is around $40 billion, while W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), the second-largest name in the net-lease space, sits at a $15 billion market cap. Essentially, Realty Income is over twice as large as its next-closest net lease peer. (A net lease requires tenants to pay for most of a property's operating costs.)Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
