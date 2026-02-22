Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
22.02.2026 04:05:00
Where Will Realty Income Stock Be in 1 Year?
Realty Income (NYSE: O) owns 15,500 single-tenant net lease properties. Its portfolio spans across the United States and Europe. Although it is focused on retail assets, it also owns industrial properties and other properties (like casinos). It is a gigantic business, but there's something interesting happening under the surface.Given Realty Income's vast size, it takes massive property acquisitions to move the needle on the top and bottom lines. Smaller net lease REITs have a growth advantage here. As an example, Realty Income's dividend has increased at a roughly 4.2% annualized rate over the past 30 years. However, in 2025, the monthly dividend started the year at $0.264 per share per month and ended at $0.27. That's a tiny increase of just 2.3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.
|
16.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Realty-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26