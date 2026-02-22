Realty Income Aktie

WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049

22.02.2026

Where Will Realty Income Stock Be in 1 Year?

Realty Income (NYSE: O) owns 15,500 single-tenant net lease properties. Its portfolio spans across the United States and Europe. Although it is focused on retail assets, it also owns industrial properties and other properties (like casinos). It is a gigantic business, but there's something interesting happening under the surface.Given Realty Income's vast size, it takes massive property acquisitions to move the needle on the top and bottom lines. Smaller net lease REITs have a growth advantage here. As an example, Realty Income's dividend has increased at a roughly 4.2% annualized rate over the past 30 years. However, in 2025, the monthly dividend started the year at $0.264 per share per month and ended at $0.27. That's a tiny increase of just 2.3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
