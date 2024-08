Where Will Realty Income Stock Be in 5 Years?

Over the past five years, Realty Income (NYSE: O) has seen its shares struggle, down over 13% during that stretch. However, after dividends, the stock's total returns would be in positive territory. Nonetheless, the stock's performance still has to be considered disappointing given the approximately 80% gain in the S&P 500 index over the same period.Investors no doubt remain attracted to Realty Income for the monthly dividend it pays out. Based on its most recent payout, the stock carries a forward dividend yield of about 5.4%.While the past five years have not been good to the real estate investment trust (REIT), let's see where the stock could be headed in the next five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool