Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
25.12.2025 10:44:00
Where Will Realty Income Stock Be in 5 Years?
Five years ago, Realty Income's (NYSE: O) market capitalization was approximately $20 billion. Today, the real estate company's market cap stands at roughly $52 billion. The bad news, though, is that Realty Income's share price declined slightly over the last five years. Its market cap growth stemmed from the issuance of new shares.Should investors expect more of the same from this top real estate investment trust (REIT) through the rest of the decade? I don't think so. However, that raises an important question: Where will Realty Income stock be in five years?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
