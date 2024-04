Where Will Recursion Pharmaceuticals Be in 5 Years?

As a biotech that's planning to go big on artificial intelligence (AI) for drug development, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a decidedly forward-thinking organization. Rather than simply making drugs alone, its business model features additional elements like renting out access to its data and being a capable collaborator for other biopharmas looking to discover new medicines.Presently, it's still in its infancy. Its plans are in motion, but they'll take quite some time to pay off. So where will Recursion be in five years, and is the stock worth buying today?Today, Recursion has no products approved for sale. By early 2029, it could have as many as five medicines on the market, marking a relatively rapid transition from fledgling biotech stock to a more mature one.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel