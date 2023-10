Where Will RH Stock Be in 3 Years?

High-end home furnishings retailer RH (NYSE: RH) (formerly known as Restoration Hardware) has done the unthinkable by surviving the slow demise of America's malls, and then the pandemic. It's found a way to keep its customers spending in an economy where it's been tough to do so.If you think the company is going to be able to maintain its pandemic-related sales growth, however, you might want to reconsider. That era was marked by unique economic circumstances that might not materialize again anytime soon.So current and would-be RH investors should consider the possibility this stock is dead money for at least the next three years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel