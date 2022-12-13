|
13.12.2022 11:07:00
Where Will RH Stock Be in 5 Years?
Just because you think the world is falling down around you now doesn't mean you don't continue to look where you will be five, 10, or 20 years down the road -- and plan accordingly.That's the way RH (NYSE: RH) CEO Gary Friedman views the current situation the luxury furniture retailer finds itself in. So even though the housing market is collapsing, the retailer is focused on the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RHmehr Nachrichten
|
14:16
|Why RH Stock Is Looking Absurdly Cheap (MotleyFool)
|
11:07
|Where Will RH Stock Be in 5 Years? (MotleyFool)
|
09.12.22
|RH (RH) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.12.22
|Ausblick: RH zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.12.22
|Is Now a Good Time to Buy RH Stock? (MotleyFool)