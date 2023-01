Where Will Rivian Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just a couple of years ago it seemed like electric vehicle stocks could do no wrong. Investors were flocking to the EV industry as a slew of new companies entered the public market. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was part of the new EV cohort that caught investors' attention when it went public in late 2021. But since then, its share price has fallen a stunning 84%. Rivian investors (and potential investors) are rightfully wondering where the company is headed right now amid high inflation, rising costs for electric vehicle materials, and a potential recession on the horizon.