Where Will Rivian Be in 3 Years?

Few other companies (let alone automakers) made as big of a public debut as Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN). Raising more than $12 billion in 2021, Rivian's IPO was the largest of any American company since Meta Platforms in 2014. But since its historic start, Rivian has faced a daunting road in its journey to cement itself as a leader in the EV industry. While EV adoption is expected to grow at an exponential rate over the next decade, there is no promise it will be able to ride that momentum. By looking at where Rivian has been and evaluating its current position, a clearer picture of where the company could be in the next three years comes into focus.