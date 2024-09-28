|
28.09.2024 09:30:00
Where Will Rivian Be in 5 Years?
A lot has changed for Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) over the last five years. And there could be even more change to come over the next five years. Right now could be an incredible time to invest in this up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) maker. Here are two major events to expect in the near future.It's no secret that manufacturing cars is a capital intensive business. It takes billions of dollars to design a vehicle, build the factory, produce the vehicles, and then market, sell, and ship them to consumers. Then there are warranty claims.It also takes time. Tesla literally took decades to go from zero to the small handful of models it sells today. And there were times during the journey that it almost went bankrupt. When scaling up the production of its Model 3, for example, Musk said that the company was about a month away from bankruptcy. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!