Where Will Rivian Stock Be in 10 Years?

The stock of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has floundered since hitting public markets in late 2021, losing more than 90% of its value in just over two years. Industrywide weakness can take the blame for some of these declines in the electric vehicle (EV) business. But Rivian also faces company-specific challenges that have made it particularly vulnerable to the poor macroeconomic environment. Let's discuss how the struggling automaker might perform as these headwinds potentially ease over the next decade. The early adopters for EVs have already been reached. So companies must now appeal to more-discriminating mass market consumers who might be less worried about the environment when compared to the familiarity and conveniences of a gasoline-powered vehicle. Challenges like high interest rates (which can make financing a car more expensive) could further strain the industry. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel