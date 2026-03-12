Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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12.03.2026 16:11:58
Where Will Robinhood Stock Be in 5 Years?
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock has been one of the top performing stocks on the market over the past three years as the company has moved into credit cards, retirement, and prediction markets. But what does the next 5 years bring. In this video, I use Robinhood's own roadmap as a guide to the company's future and explain why the stock could more than double by 2031 without as much multiple expansion as we've seen recently. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 10, 2026. The video was published on March 12, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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