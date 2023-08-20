|
20.08.2023 15:53:00
Where Will Roblox Stock Be in 5 Years?
It's been a tough couple of years for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders. Shares of the online game platform are down 80% from their late-2021 peak and are knocking on the door of new record lows. The shares accelerated their sell-off late last month, plunging in response to last quarter's results. Revenue fell short of estimates, and its expenses are growing too quickly.Take a step back and look at the bigger picture, though. While the company's still got a great deal to figure out, Roblox is quickly becoming the go-to metaverse platform for organizations looking to build immersive, interactive consumer experiences. It's going to be a much bigger -- and likely more profitable -- outfit five years from now.There's no denying the metaverse hasn't become the game-changing technology it was supposed to be when the idea was first touted (mostly by Facebook parent Meta Platforms) just a few years ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robloxmehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.23
|Ausblick: Roblox stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Roblox vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.23
|Roblox business chief to depart (Business Times)
|
14.07.23
|Better AI Stock: Roblox vs. DigitalOcean (MotleyFool)
|
13.07.23
|Roblox Expands to Meta's Quest VR Headsets, Brings Immersive Gaming to a Growing Community (Benzinga)
|
11.07.23
|What's Going On With Roblox (RBLX) Shares (Benzinga)