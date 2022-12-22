|
22.12.2022 11:33:00
Where Will Roku Stock Be in 1 Year?
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors had a forgettable 2022. Their stock shed 80% of its value through mid-December as Wall Street started worrying about slowing growth and ballooning net losses. That decline was far worse than the 18% drop in the S&P 500 and even the 52% decline for industry peer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).That brutal 2022 performance implies that Wall Street sees nothing but challenges ahead for the streaming video company as it seeks to break back into profitability and reaccelerate growth. With that backdrop in mind, let's take a look at whether or not that bearish outlook is warranted.The best single explanation for Roku's stock price slump in 2022 is that the worst is not yet over for its current operating slump. Management said back in early November that sales would likely fall for its core platform business in the fourth quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!