|
20.02.2023 12:26:00
Where Will Roku Stock Be in 1 Year?
Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock rose 11% on Feb. 16 after it posted its fourth-quarter report. The company -- which provides streaming devices and the software platform for them -- had revenue that stayed nearly flat year over year at $867 million but beat analysts' estimates by $64 million.It posted a net loss of $237 million, compared to a net profit of $24 million a year ago. But its net loss of $1.70 per share still beat the consensus forecast by $0.03.For the full year, Roku's revenue rose 13% to $3.1 billion, but its net loss of $498 million marked a steep decline from its net profit of $242 million in 2021. Those growth rates were dismal, and Roku's stock remains down more than 50% over the past 12 months after its recent post-earnings pop. Could it finally bottom out and recover by the end of this year?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!