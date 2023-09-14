14.09.2023 12:05:00

Where Will Roku Stock Be in 3 Years?

Digital media player manufacturer and video streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) managed to build itself into the world's leading operating system for streaming TV around a popular ad platform that appeals to advertisers, viewers, and content providers alike. The company's growth generally mirrored the state of the digital ad market, which prospered during the pandemic but slowed as potential viewers returned to focusing on offline activities.Roku's stock also mirrored the market with periods of considerable growth and massive declines since its 2018 initial public offering. At the moment, the entertainment stock is down about 83% from its all-time high in mid-2021. Going forward, there is good reason to believe it has suffered its period of decline and it has what it takes to surge much higher over the next three years.Admittedly, Roku stock is still recovering from the 2022 bear market. A slump in ad sales turned rapid revenue growth into declines, meaning it had only a short-lived move to profitability. Still, Roku has returned to revenue growth. In the first half of 2023, revenue reached $1.6 billion, a 6% increase compared with the first two quarters of 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roku Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 4,10 0,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Roku Inc. 73,03 -2,07% Roku Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht gestärkt aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel. In Fernost agierten die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen