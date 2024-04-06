|
06.04.2024 18:45:00
Where Will Roku Stock Be in 3 Years?
The latest stock market rally hasn't been kind to all businesses out there. Just look at Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Its shares are down 32% just in 2024 (as of April 3).Zooming out, it's the same story, as the streaming stock has tanked 81% in the past three years. That's a huge disappointment compared to the 21% rise of the Nasdaq Composite Index during the same time.Now that Roku continues to face extreme investor pessimism, is it time to buy shares? Could the stock crush it for shareholders over the next three years? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
