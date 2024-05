Where Will Roku Stock Be in 3 Years?

Last year was great for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors, but the streaming video pioneer that more than doubled in 2023 has been a major market laggard this year. The stock has shed a third of its value in 2024. Can it get back on track?Roku has had a few near-term challenges, but let's zoom out a bit. Take out a Roku remote and fast forward to the springtime of 2027. Is the popular operating system for streaming on TVs doing better or worse than it is right now? A lot can happen in the next three years.The upside is substantial if things go well for Roku. The shares peaked above $490 three summers ago. Getting back there three summers from now would make the stock nearly an 8-bagger from today's starting line.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel