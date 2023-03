Where Will Salesforce Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) soared after the company posted its latest earnings report. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 31, the cloud-based software provider's revenue rose 14% year over year to $8.38 billion and beat analysts' estimates by $390 million.Its adjusted net income nearly doubled to $1.66 billion, or $1.68 per share, which also comfortably cleared the consensus forecast by $0.32.For the full year, Salesforce's revenue increased 18% to $31.35 billion, cooling from its 25% growth in fiscal 2022, while its adjusted net income rose 12% to $5.22 billion and accelerated from its 3% decline a year earlier. Those growth rates looked stable, but will the stock continue to head higher over the next 12 months?Continue reading