Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 1 Year?

Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock performance has been a mixed bag since the company went public in 2015. Those who bought in at the start and have held on since then are sitting on a 2,220% gain. But the stock has also taken some steep drops along the way. Over the past 30 days, for instance, shares have lost one-fifth of their value.What lies ahead for Shopify, operator of one of the world's largest e-commerce platforms? The answer isn't necessarily what you'd expect.Shopify has been on a roller-coaster from a stock price perspective. But its fundamental results have been much more consistent.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel