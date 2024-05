Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 5 Years?

While E-commerce has lost some of its luster to newer hype cycles like generative artificial intelligence (AI), it is still one of the most transformational technology megatrends in our lifetime. And Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) offers investors exposure to the small business side of the equation through its storefront creation platform. Let's dig deeper into what the next five years could have in store for the company.Like many online-focused companies, Shopify's business and stock price boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the latter hitting an all-time high of $169 in late 2021 (stock split adjusted). At the time, more small businesses were signing up for Shopify's platform to meet surging stay-at-home demand for goods and services. But eventually, a combination of slowing growth, rising interest rates, and inflation made the market sour. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel