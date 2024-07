Where Will Snowflake Stock Be in 1 Year?

Investors can be forgiven for not knowing what to make of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). The stock fell over the last year as several issues came to light.It dropped from its 52-week high following the sudden resignation of CEO Frank Slootman, its longtime leader. He was replaced by Sridhar Ramaswamy, who came to Snowflake last year when it acquired internet search company Neeva, the enterprise he founded. Additionally, growth rates slowed, and the company suffered a security breach in April.Such challenges could lead to further declines for Snowflake stock over the next 12 months. However, it has recently bounced off its 52-week low, possibly leading investors to question whether it can recover over the next year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool