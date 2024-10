Where Will SoFi Stock Be in 1 Year?

If you would have asked me where SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock would be now at this time last year, I don't think I could have predicted that it would be roughly flat. It was up 73% year to date at this time last year and gaining momentum.I made some predictions about SoFi last June which were on the mark: more accounts, positive net income, and increased student loans. I also anticipated better performance if interest rates went down, which is fairly obvious, and it hasn't yet happened. I thought SoFi had a strong long-term outlook, but I was more hesitant to say how high it would go in the near term. It was a cautious analysis, and it was the right one. As much as SoFi looks like it has all of the features that could make a great company and a great stock, it's been dealing with intense external headwinds that have made it difficult for the company to exercise its potential.Let's look at how things could go over the next year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool