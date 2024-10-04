|
04.10.2024 09:14:00
Where Will SoFi Stock Be in 1 Year?
If you would have asked me where SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock would be now at this time last year, I don't think I could have predicted that it would be roughly flat. It was up 73% year to date at this time last year and gaining momentum.I made some predictions about SoFi last June which were on the mark: more accounts, positive net income, and increased student loans. I also anticipated better performance if interest rates went down, which is fairly obvious, and it hasn't yet happened. I thought SoFi had a strong long-term outlook, but I was more hesitant to say how high it would go in the near term. It was a cautious analysis, and it was the right one. As much as SoFi looks like it has all of the features that could make a great company and a great stock, it's been dealing with intense external headwinds that have made it difficult for the company to exercise its potential.Let's look at how things could go over the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,60
|-7,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.