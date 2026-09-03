SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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03.09.2026 08:10:00
Where Will SoundHound AI Stock Be in 1 Year?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has been one of the most hotly debated artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on Wall Street. It has swung wildly between less than $6 per share and more than $22 per share over the past 12 months. Today, the stock changes hands at about $7, putting it near the bottom of its 52-week range.The question for investors is whether this dip is a buying opportunity or whether SoundHound AI is a once-trendy stock that has lost its luster.The company's voice AI platform interacts with people via normal conversation, allowing them to talk to cars or digital devices, or have interactions with businesses without the need for a human employee on the other end of the line. There are big opportunities for those services, but there's also a lot of competition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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08.05.26
|SoundHound AI-Aktie in Rot: Verluste in Q1 trotz starkem Umsatzanstieg (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SoundHound AI
|6,76
|-0,37%
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