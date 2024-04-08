08.04.2024 15:30:00

Where Will SoundHound AI Stock Be in 5 Years?

When it comes to long-term investing, it can pay to bet on smaller, less established companies with substantial growth potential over the coming years. With a market capitalization of just $1.6 billion, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) certainly fits the bill. And with shares up a whopping 145% year to date, near-term momentum looks strong. But is SoundHound's recent rally just a hype-driven fluke or the start of an enduring bull run? Let's dig deeper into what the next five years could have in store for this innovative artificial intelligence (AI) company. Founded in 2005, SoundHound AI specializes in voice, sound, and language-recognition software, which can augment or replace human labor in restaurant drive-throughs or call centers. This technology synergizes with the generative AI behind platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT. And SoundHound has enjoyed a surge of interest as businesses automate their operations to stay ahead of the competition. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

