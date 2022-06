Where Will Spotify Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've been in the stock market for a while, you've likely heard that it is better to be a long-term investor. But what does it actually mean to invest for the long term?Every person has a unique perspective, but for me, it means investing with the goal of holding a stock for at least five years. If you're buying something today, your time horizon for the investment should be until at least early 2027.One stock with great potential is Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the global music and audio streaming platform. Shares are down over 50% year to date (YTD), even though the business looks quite healthy, potentially providing a buying opportunity for investors. Taking the long view, let's see where Spotify's business could be in early 2027 and what it might mean for the stock.Continue reading