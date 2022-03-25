|
25.03.2022 12:45:00
Where Will Spotify Stock Be in 5 Years?
There's no sugarcoating it: 2022 has been rough for Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) shareholders. The audio platform's stock is down 39% year to date (YTD). At one point, it was down almost 50% in the first few months of this year. Investors have been skittish because of the controversy surrounding the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, revenue losses from pulling out of Russia, and perceived weak guidance for the first quarter of 2022. If you're a long-term investor, whenever drops like this happen, it can be helpful to extend your time horizon and think about what a business will look like three, five, or 10 years from now. So where will Spotify be in five years? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!