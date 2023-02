Where Will Stag Industrial Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The supply chain dislocations that were sparked by the pandemic in 2020 helped set up industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) for stellar results that year and in the years that followed. The performance surge won't last forever, of course, but so far Stag management is suggesting that 2023 should be another year of growth.Here's what you need to be watching as the year progresses.The industrial warehouse and manufacturing assets that Stag Industrial owns are not particularly exciting. In fact, many are downright boring and even kind of ugly to look at. But they are vital cogs in the machine when it comes to creating and distributing the products people and businesses use every single day. The importance of warehouses and distribution centers, for example, became increasingly apparent during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when consumers were socially distancing and ordering more products online because they weren't going to stores.Continue reading