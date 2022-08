Where will struggling households turn to after UK clampdown on payday lenders?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Market once dominated by Wonga has halved but some industry figures say there could be role for more tightly regulated sectorThe South African-born entrepreneurs Errol Damelin and Jonty Hurwitz could not have predicted the impact they would have when they set out to disrupt the 120-year-old payday loans market in 2006.The founders of Wonga set up the company to serve cash-strapped borrowers just as the UK was heading for economic meltdown in the 2008 financial crisis. But the now disgraced lender – which charged some vulnerable customers interest rates upwards of 5,000% – became a lightning rod for controversy before its collapse in 2018, and sparked a regulatory crackdown on the UK’s unscrupulous payday loans market. Continue reading...