|
17.05.2024 11:05:00
Where Will Super Micro Computer Stock Be in 5 Years?
If you invested $1,000 on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) five years ago, you would have $37,000 today -- an eyewatering return of 3,700%. Companies like this demonstrate the potentially life-changing impacts of long-term investing. But past performance doesn't necessarily guarantee future results. Let's dig deeper to find out if Super Micro can continue to deliver market-beating growth over the next half-decade. Founded in 1993, Silicon Valley-based Super Micro Computer is a technology company specializing in energy-efficient computer servers and data-center equipment. It isn't the flashiest company. But as a picks-and-shovels provider for other enterprises, it has enjoyed significant spillover benefits from technology megatrends like cloud computing and 5G connectivity, which increase demand for its hardware. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!