Where Will Super Micro Computer Stock Be in 5 Years?

With shares up by over 4,100% in the last five years, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is one of the few tech stocks that has trounced Nvidia -- the current leader in AI hardware. It likely outperformed because of its smaller size and historically lower valuation. But with its market cap of $47 billion, Super Micro is no longer a small, undiscovered tech stock. Let's dig deeper to find out if it can still maintain market-beating growth over the next half-decade.Interest in generative AI software exploded after the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022. However, from an investor perspective, the biggest winners have been the infrastructure companies supplying the hardware that makes training and running large language models (LLMs) possible.