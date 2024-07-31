|
31.07.2024 11:15:00
Where Will Supermicro Stock Be in 5 Years?
Looking back on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) five years ago, few likely envisioned it would reach the heights it has today. It has existed since 1993 and has traded as a stock since 2007. Despite building a large, successful business, the company was largely unknown outside its industry and drew little interest from stock investors.Supermicro's fortunes changed dramatically when its partnership with Nvidia brought about exponentially higher sales of AI-capable servers. This helped lead to the AI stock rising by over 3,500% over the last five years. Admittedly, another 3,500% increase in the next five years is unlikely, but the stock can probably generate market-beating returns during that time. Here's why.The most surprising things about Supermicro are its longtime obscurity and meteoric rise to prominence. The company describes itself as a "rack-scale total IT solutions provider" that creates environmentally friendly and energy-saving machinery.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!