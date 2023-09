Where Will Symbiotic Stock Be in 1 Year?

Symbiotic (NASDAQ: SYM) went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on June 8, 2022. The developer of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for robotic automation started trading at $10.54 per share, and its stock skyrocketed to an all-time high of $63.54 on July 31, 2023.That rally was driven by its explosive growth rates and the buying frenzy in AI stocks over the past year. Symbiotic's stock subsequently pulled back to about $33, but that still represents an impressive three-bagger gain in just 15 months.Will this volatile AI stock head higher or lose its momentum over the next 12 months?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel