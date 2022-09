Where Will Take-Two Interactive Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock price has cooled off following its 69% rise in calendar 2020. Slower growth in revenue has weighed on the stock this year, and it's down 28% year to date. The stock is not likely going to move higher until growth picks up again.Let's take a look at recent business trends and what the acquisition of Zynga brings to the table to determine how the stock might perform over the next year.One of management's top priorities has been to grow recurrent consumer spending, or purchases of virtual currency, subscriptions, and other digitally delivered items sold to gamers while playing. Growth in these digital revenue streams has been a huge windfall for the industry over the last decade. It helps expand profit margin and extend the life of each title, which adds value for the company and gamer.