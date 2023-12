Where Will Take-Two Interactive Stock Be in 10 Years?

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) didn't have an impressive 2023. Sales were essentially flat over the last 6 months, and operating losses ballooned. Analysts expect revenue to rise by just 4% this year, which would hardly qualify the video game publisher as a growth stock.The future is much brighter, though. That's because Take-Two Interactive is preparing to release a flood of new video games over the next 18 months. These games promise to catapult it into the top ranks of its industry in terms of annual revenue.The stock's rally in 2023 reflects optimism about these new properties and their ability to boost cash flow and earnings for many years to come. But is Wall Street getting ahead of itself? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel