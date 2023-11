Where Will Target Stock Be in 5 Years?

Target (NYSE: TGT) has been one of the more impressive brick-and-mortar retail turnarounds of the past decade. It seemed that Target's e-commerce efforts would be stifled by Amazon and the low-cost focus of Walmart would take any upside in big-box retail, but the company leaned into its physical footprint as an advantage rather than a hindrance.In the last few years, Target's intersection of digital and physical retail developed into a powerful mix. Customers can go into stores to shop, but they can also order online and have items put in their car without ever getting out. You can even throw in a barista-made drink from an in-house Starbucks for good measure.These various efforts brought Target back to relevance, and it's the key to the company's future as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel