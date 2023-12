Where Will Teladoc Health Be in 5 Years?

The past three years have been a roller-coaster ride for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). The company initially rode a pandemic-induced high when its business was in high demand, but the telemedicine specialist has since lost much of that momentum -- along with the associated stock market gains.However, Teladoc isn't dead in the water yet, although for many investors, its prospects look somewhat shaky. What will happen to the company throughout the next five years? Let's try to figure it out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel