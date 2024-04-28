|
Where Will Tesla Stock Be in Five Years?
Down 35% year to date, Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been in a tailspin as challenges like high interest rates and softening electric vehicle (EV) demand weigh on its business performance. That said, investor sentiment seems to be improving following the company's first-quarter earnings call, when CEO Elon Musk outlined his vision for the future. Will the controversial billionaire over-promise and under-deliver, or is this the start of another sustainable bull run? Let's dig deeper to find out what the next five years could have in store for Tesla's stock. With Tesla's stock price up by almost 20% since earnings were released on April 23, casual observers can be forgiven for assuming its operational results were good. They weren't. In fact, they were the opposite. Sales slumped by 9% year over year to $21.3 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents missed the analyst consensus of 51 cents. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
