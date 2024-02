Where Will Tesla's Stock Be in 10 Years?

With shares already down by 24% in 2024, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started the new year on a poor footing. The company's ongoing challenges were laid bare in its fourth-quarter earnings call, where management outlined a bleak outlook for growth and margins amid rising competition from low-cost Chinese rivals like BYD. But while Tesla's near-term prospects are grim, what does the future hold? Let's discuss some trends that could evolve over the next decade and possibly make or break the company. Over the next ten years, Tesla's success will depend on protecting its market share from a growing list of Chinese rivals. BYD is likely the biggest threat because of its high level of vertical integration. The Chinese rival not only manufactures its batteries, but also owns stakes in lithium mines to ensure a steady supply of low-cost raw materials.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel