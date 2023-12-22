22.12.2023 11:02:00

Where Will The Southern Company Be in 3 Years?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is one the largest regulated utilities in the United States. It has an enviable track record when it comes to rewarding investors, noting the 22 consecutive years of annual dividend increases it has under its belt. But for the last decade the business has been overshadowed by a massive capital investment project. The next three years should be very different.The biggest news in 2023 for Southern was that it brought Vogtle Unit 3 online. This is one of two large scale nuclear power plants that the utility has been building for roughly a decade. The process has not been a smooth one. There have been massive cost overruns and frequent delays. Shareholders have been hit with multiple one-time charges to help pay for the development effort.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Southern Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Southern Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 3,20 -1,23% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Southern Co. 63,12 -0,85% Southern Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich fester ins verlängerte Feiertagswochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte vor dem Weihnachtswochenende leicht zulegen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte kleine Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen