22.12.2023 11:02:00
Where Will The Southern Company Be in 3 Years?
The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is one the largest regulated utilities in the United States. It has an enviable track record when it comes to rewarding investors, noting the 22 consecutive years of annual dividend increases it has under its belt. But for the last decade the business has been overshadowed by a massive capital investment project. The next three years should be very different.The biggest news in 2023 for Southern was that it brought Vogtle Unit 3 online. This is one of two large scale nuclear power plants that the utility has been building for roughly a decade. The process has not been a smooth one. There have been massive cost overruns and frequent delays. Shareholders have been hit with multiple one-time charges to help pay for the development effort.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
